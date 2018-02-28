Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|101
|00—2
|7
|1
Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.
___