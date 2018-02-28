  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/28 05:01
Baltimore 000 001 100—2 6 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 6 0

Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Gurka (4), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.

___

Miami 000 000 020—2 6 1
Washington 000 101 000—2 7 1

Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 100—3 8 0
Atlanta 000 200 100—3 5 0

___