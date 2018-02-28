The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 25, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)

2. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)

3. Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews - 9781476706146 - (Scribner)

4. Look for Me by Lisa Gardner - 9781524742065 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)

6. Gentleman Nine by Penelope Ward - 9781942215745 - (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

7. Melt by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

8. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones - 9781616207601 - (Algonquin Books)

9. The Last Tudor by Philippa Gregory - 9781476758787 - (Touchstone)

10. The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes - 9781101638163 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____