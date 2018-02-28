The Latest: Ivanka Trump, Kushner spokesman leaves WH

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on White House and Trump campaign staff (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A top White House communications aide who served as a spokesman for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump is exiting the administration.

The White House said Josh Raffel will be leaving his role as deputy communications director sometime over the next two months.

Raffel joined the administration in the spring of 2017. He was hired to work on communications for the White House Office of American Innovation and also worked on behalf of Kushner and Trump. His portfolio of issues included tax reform and the Middle East peace process.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump said Raffel offered "invaluable" guidance. He plans to return to the private sector. The departure was first reported by Axios.

___

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign.

A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale's selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election. He filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the Trump campaign's sophisticated digital operations in 2016. He previously worked for the Trump Organization.