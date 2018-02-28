Lewis Gilbert, who directed 3 James Bond films, dies at 97

LONDON (AP) — Producers say Lewis Gilbert, who directed dozens of movies including three James Bond thrillers, has died at 97.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said Tuesday that "it is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our dear friend Lewis Gilbert." Media reports said he died Friday in Monaco.

Broccoli and Wilson said Gilbert was "a true gentleman" whose Bond films — "You Only Live Twice," ''The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Moonraker" — "are considered classics within the series."

The British Film Institute's filmography lists 33 features directed by Gilbert between 1947 and 2002, making him the most prolific of British filmmakers.

His films include World War II dramas "Reach for the Sky," and "Sink the Bismarck!" and Swinging London landmark "Alfie," starring Michael Caine.