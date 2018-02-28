Trump hasn't ordered Russian meddling stopped at source

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top intelligence official says President Donald Trump has not ordered the U.S. Cyber Command to disrupt Russian cyber threats where they originate.

Director Mike Rogers, who directs both the cyber command and the National Security Agency, told lawmakers on Tuesday that the president or defense secretary would need to give him the authority to disrupt the threats at their source.

Rogers told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that that's not to say the U.S. isn't doing anything in response to Russian disinformation campaigns. He says he is taking steps that are within his command authority, but that the U.S. has not opted to engage in the some of the same behaviors that the U.S. has witnessed.