UConn gives posthumous admission to school shooting victim

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has sent a posthumous letter of admission to the family of a student killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

UConn officials say they learned through news reports that 14-year-old Alex Schachter had dreamed of going to the university and often would wear a sweatshirt with the school's logo. He was one of 17 people killed Feb. 14 in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

UConn says it admitted the young trombone player as a music major.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the university hopes the gesture provides a small measure of comfort to Alex's family and friends.

The U.S. Military Academy posthumously admitted 15-year-old victim Peter Wang, who was a member of the Junior ROTC at Douglas High.