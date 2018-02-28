Upon further review, Sen. Corker won't seek re-election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker has decided to not seek re-election this November after all.

Todd Womack is chief of staff to the two-term Senate veteran. Womack says that "the senator believes he made the right decision in September" not to run again and will leave the Senate when his term expires in January 2019.

Corker has been a bitter critic of President Donald Trump and is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In recent weeks, Corker began rethinking his decision to leave the chamber. But by then, a Tennessee congresswoman and a former congressman had already filed to run in the GOP's August primary for the seat. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not say whether he'd encouraged Corker to try staying in the chamber.