Endangered whales off Massachusetts, no calves spotted yet

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Scientists say dozens of endangered right whales have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay, but no babies have been reported yet this year.

The whales are among the most endangered marine mammals and they are coming off of a year of high mortality and low reproduction. They venture north in the spring every year to gorge on the tiny organisms that sustain them.

The Center for Coastal Studies on Cape Cod says 65 of the whales were spotted during a recent aerial survey, and another survey is scheduled for Tuesday. However, the center says no calves have been observed yet.

The right whale population is only about 450. Scientists say the species could be edging closer to extinction if there are more years of high accidental deaths and low births.