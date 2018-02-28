Romania: Magistrates won't ask for anti-graft chief's ouster

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's top legal body has rejected the justice minister's request to oust the country's chief anti-corruption prosecutor because he considered her unfit for the job.

The prosecutors' department of the Supreme Council of Magistrates said it would not recommend that Romania's president remove National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.,

Kovesi also responded Tuesday to a report by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader that cast doubts on her office's credibility and alleged prosecutors falsified evidence.

She conceded "there may be errors of transcription," but called Toader's report "unreal, unproven and unfounded." Kovesi said the European Court of Human Rights hadn't questioned the office's prosecutions since she became chief in 2013.

She also denied Toader's claim that she was authoritarian and said Romania's acquittal rate in corruption cases was lower than the European average.