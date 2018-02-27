Egypt says 3 troops killed fighting militants in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's military says three soldiers, including an officer, were killed while fighting militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

Military spokesman Col. Tamer al-Rifai says three other officers and four conscripts were wounded in the fighting on Tuesday, which killed 11 militants.

The troops were taking part in a countrywide offensive announced Feb. 9. The army says it has destroyed hundreds of targets and killed dozens of militants. The latest casualties bring the army's total death toll to 10 since the operation began.

The figures cannot be independently confirmed as press access is severely restricted.

Egypt has struggled to combat an insurgency in the northern Sinai that grew more violent after the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013. An Islamic State affiliate has carried out deadly attacks across the country.