High court: Detained immigrants not entitled to bond hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they're still being held.

The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to bond hearings.

Immigrants who've spent long periods in custody had brought the class-action lawsuit. The group included some people facing deportation because they've committed a crime and others who arrived at the border seeking asylum.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the case, had previously said that about 34,000 immigrants are being detained on any given day in the United States. Most cases are resolved within six months.