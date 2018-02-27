Taoyuan Airport MRT to expand operations

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Taoyuan Metro Corporation (TMC) announced Tuesday that from March, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TTIA) trains will run for longer to better meet the needs of an increasing ridership.

Starting March 1, additional services will be added to both express services heading north as well as commuter services traveling south, the TMC announced, adding that it will expand overall running time.

Based on the new schedule, the first daily express service heading north will leave A13 Airport Terminal 2 Station (passing through Terminal 1 Station) 15 minutes earlier and the last train depart 13 minutes later, increasing overall service time by 28 minutes.

The first northbound service to leave A12 Airport Terminal 1 Station will depart 15 minutes earlier with the last train leaving 14 minutes later than at present, increasing overall service time by 29 minutes.

After the timetable adjustments, the first service will depart A13 Airport Terminal 2 Station at 5:57 a.m. with the last service at 10:55 p.m, according to TMC.

The first service to leave A12 Airport Terminal 1 Station heading south (passing through Terminal 2 Station) will leave at 5:57 a.m. to allow passengers wanting to transfer to A18 Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station more time to connect to the first HSR service of the day.

The TTIA MRT which links Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan officially started commercial operations March 2, 2017.