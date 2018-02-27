Video assistant doctors for World Cup to assess concussion

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — World Cup teams have been told video replays will be extended to their doctors to assist the diagnosis of concussions.

FIFA's top medical official told The Associated Press that a second team doctor will be allowed access to match footage to evaluate injuries in real time to supplement any on-field diagnosis.

It is the latest sign of FIFA embracing technology, with video assistant replays set to make their World Cup debut at the June 15-July 14 tournament in Russia.

FIFA is strengthening procedures to treat head injuries following cases at the 2014 World Cup where players tried to stay on the field after a concussion.

FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe told the AP "to help the doctor we have now introduced a system whereby an assistant of the doctor or a second doctor will sit in front of a television screen."