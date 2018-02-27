  1. Home
  2. World

Macy's tops 4Q expectations, optimistic outlook

By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 21:28

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, people walk into an entrance to Macy's department store at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. Macy's Inc. re

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, a woman looks at a smartphone as she walks near a sign for Macy's department store outside of Garden State Pl

CINCINNATI (AP) — Macy's is reporting very strong fourth-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion and issuing a strong outlook.

The Cincinnati company's profit was $4.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.82 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share expectations of $2.69, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $8.67 billion was just short.

Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

Shares of Macy's Inc. soared 10 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M