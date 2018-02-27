Lanyu resident finds suspected debris from missing Black Hawk chopper

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Debris believed to be from an Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter that went missing on Feb. 5 in the sea near Orchid Island (Lanyu) off the southeastern coast of Taiwan was found Tuesday by a Lanyu resident in a coastal area close to Yeyin village, confirming a crash rescuers had long assumed and re-energizing plans to find the rest of the wreckage.

The villager reported Tuesday afternoon that he discovered a 60cm x 40cm piece of metal washed up on the shore, which according to Chu Shih-chuan, a National Airborne Service Corps official, resembles a component from the missing UH-60M Black Hawk.

The debris has since been identified as as hydraulic cover plate believed to be from the top of the chopper's cockpit, Chu said, adding, "It is almost certain the Black Hawk crashed."

While the debris was found in Yeyin in the northern part of Lanyu, the chopper disappeared near the southern part of the island and the location of a signal believed to be from the flight's black box was also in the south, according to Chu.

However, an extensive search for the helicopter based on those signals since Feb. 11 has yielded no results, Chu said.

The UH-60M Black Hawk went missing at night on Feb. 5 after being dispatched from Taitung to Lanyu to pick up a patient.

It was heading back to Taitung when it lost contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar screens three minutes after taking off at 11:48 p.m., according to the Ministry of the Interior.

There were six people on board the missing chopper -- one pilot, one co-pilot, an engineer, a flight nurse, the patient and a family member of the patient. (By Tyson Lu and Evelyn Kao)