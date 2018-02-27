2018 Taipei startup subsidy for participating in oversea entrepreneurial programs now available

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Startups in Taipei City are invited to apply for the 2018 program subsidizing entrepreneurial teams to participate in foreign startup incubator projects, sponsored by the city’s department of economic development (DED).



Applications will be accepted between February 26 and March 31, the DED said, adding that the period during which qualified startups are granted to go overseas is from May 1 to December 10, 2018.



Launched in June 2016, the program aims to encourage Taipei’s startups to get enrolled in incubators and seed accelerators located in foreign countries, such as 500 Startups, StartX, Techstars, and Y Combinator, and to participate in international entrepreneurial events, such as TECH IN ASIA, Disrupt, Web Summit, and Slush, so as to gain access to more resources that will help them grow and flourish, according to the DED.



Companies registered in Taipei (excluding Taipei-based multinational companies) for less than five years are eligible to apply, according to DED Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh. The incentive scheme covers flight tickets, incubator admission fees, booth rental fees, tuition fees, and event admission tickets – granting as high as NT$500,000 in cash subsidies, the DED said.



For application form download, visit here (Chinese) or this site (Chinese). Call 1999 Citizen Hotline, ext. 4542, 6498 for inquiries about the subsidy program.