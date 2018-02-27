Bottas braves cold to set early pace on 2nd day of F1 test

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has set the fastest time halfway through the second day of Formula One preseason testing on Tuesday.

The Finn's lap of 1 minute, 20.270 seconds was followed by Stoffel Vandoorne in his McLaren and Sebatian Vettel, who was getting his first drive behind the new Ferrari.

A track temperature of 4 degrees (39 F) at 9 a.m. local time when the session started kept most drivers in the garages until things warmed up by noon.

Officials granted the teams' request to cancel the one-hour lunch break to give more time for drivers to take out their cars.

As on the first day of testing, defending champion Lewis Hamilton was scheduled to take over for Bottas in the afternoon.

More cold temperatures and snow and rain are forecast for Wednesday.

Testing in northeastern Spain runs until Thursday. A second four-day session will be held from March 6-9.

The season-opening Australian GP is on March 25.