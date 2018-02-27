Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;81%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;Partial sunshine;30;20;NE;14;49%;26%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Partly sunny;16;7;ESE;9;78%;38%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A shower or two;13;10;Clouds and sun;21;13;SSW;12;55%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-7;Colder with some sun;-3;-8;E;30;39%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-15;Sunny and colder;-10;-20;N;10;67%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;17;9;A little a.m. rain;15;10;WNW;8;77%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-3;-9;Low clouds;-4;-24;WNW;13;99%;41%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Afternoon showers;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;5;76%;72%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;10;Clouds breaking;14;4;NW;19;54%;27%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;25;19;A little rain;24;20;NE;22;69%;81%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;21;10;WNW;8;73%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;Showers around;32;23;ESE;9;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;16;Plenty of sun;32;17;ESE;12;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;S;9;67%;23%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Considerable clouds;6;2;Occasional rain;10;8;NNE;25;83%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;6;-1;Partly sunny;9;-2;NNW;15;43%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Quite cold with snow;-4;-8;A snow shower;-5;-16;W;11;68%;46%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-3;-12;Some sun, very cold;-6;-12;E;16;35%;22%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;7;A little p.m. rain;20;9;S;9;69%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SSW;11;62%;55%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of snow;-6;-10;A snow shower;-5;-11;N;13;58%;49%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;-1;-9;Partly sunny;-3;-6;E;19;29%;10%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Snow;-6;-11;Snow tapering off;-6;-16;WSW;16;76%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;-5;-10;A snow shower;-3;-12;SE;9;49%;52%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;E;13;60%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;30;19;A shower or t-storm;30;19;ESE;8;47%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;16;6;Downpours, cooler;12;6;NW;20;84%;96%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;NE;9;33%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;16;Sunny and nice;24;17;SSE;24;65%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;7;59%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;12;63%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower in spots;10;4;E;11;83%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;73%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of squalls;-4;-8;A snow squall;-4;-7;ENE;30;51%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;23;18;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;NNE;14;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Showers/thunderstorm;18;17;Strong thunderstorms;20;7;WNW;11;80%;88%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm with some sun;35;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;26;ESE;14;72%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun;30;17;N;8;50%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;9;-4;A little snow;6;-6;SE;10;52%;58%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Hazy sun and warm;33;20;SSE;7;48%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;W;9;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow showers;3;-4;A couple of squalls;-1;-5;E;33;75%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Warmer with some sun;20;9;NNE;13;34%;6%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;17;14;Periods of rain;17;15;SW;23;75%;92%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;19;Cloudy and warmer;26;20;SSE;9;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;24;17;A shower or t-storm;25;17;ENE;9;74%;86%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;ESE;13;60%;9%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers, colder;-15;-21;Sunshine and frigid;-12;-18;NE;16;75%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SE;9;65%;43%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;22;18;A morning shower;24;18;SSW;8;82%;43%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;ENE;28;60%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;36;18;Plenty of sun;35;18;SE;8;26%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;25;13;High clouds and warm;27;15;NNE;9;53%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Bit of rain, snow;7;5;Occasional rain;9;-3;NNW;20;84%;83%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;9;75%;77%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;17;39%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Cloudy;26;14;NW;8;50%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;14;3;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNW;6;38%;64%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Partly sunny;32;20;WNW;11;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;SSW;9;71%;36%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;Sunny and summerlike;40;23;N;12;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold, p.m. snow;-9;-12;A little snow;-8;-10;NNE;14;64%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;23;A shower or two;29;22;NE;11;60%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;30;22;WSW;11;74%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;34;20;SW;9;51%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing;33;24;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;N;6;66%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;13;5;ESE;10;72%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SSW;9;74%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Decreasing clouds;25;20;S;13;76%;42%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds, a shower;16;13;Occasional rain;16;13;SSW;19;88%;89%;1

London, United Kingdom;Snow showers;1;-4;A snow shower;-1;-4;ENE;25;54%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Showers and t-storms;13;6;Cool with sunshine;16;9;SE;10;55%;28%;5

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;WSW;8;78%;55%;13

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;5;3;Periods of rain;12;8;SSW;14;76%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;ENE;12;73%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;8;73%;63%;12

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;E;12;60%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;31;20;Sunny and windy;30;16;WSW;33;36%;58%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;11;Periods of sun;26;12;SSW;6;36%;29%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;29;22;A shower in spots;28;20;E;13;67%;48%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold;-12;-17;A little snow;-14;-17;ENE;21;75%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;19;70%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;ENE;14;55%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and mild;7;1;Rain and drizzle;5;-3;NNE;1;79%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and frigid;-14;-21;Cloudy and very cold;-15;-19;ENE;15;66%;29%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;38;21;Hot with hazy sun;36;21;SE;9;49%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;30;15;A t-storm in spots;30;17;NNE;15;46%;64%;13

New York, United States;Sunny and mild;13;4;Inc. clouds;13;6;SW;13;44%;18%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;6;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;SSE;9;66%;61%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, but cold;-12;-24;Clearing;-13;-18;ENE;15;79%;72%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;3;Occasional p.m. rain;15;10;ESE;7;51%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-14;Cloudy;-9;-16;N;15;56%;31%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and mild;8;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;-3;NNE;11;84%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Showers around;29;26;NE;13;82%;79%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;NNW;16;60%;8%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;11;66%;36%;11

Paris, France;Very cold;-1;-8;Inc. clouds;0;-3;E;20;22%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;SSE;17;42%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny;35;25;S;9;55%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;13;74%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Variable clouds;31;19;A shower in places;32;19;ENE;8;43%;73%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Quite cold;-6;-13;Partly sunny;-6;-13;E;11;37%;26%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and mild;11;0;A little p.m. rain;11;-5;SE;9;61%;85%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;12;Showers around;19;12;SSE;14;64%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;10;Afternoon rain;21;14;SSW;24;65%;87%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;Downpours;30;25;ESE;10;78%;88%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds;6;2;N;7;87%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;-11;-20;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-18;NE;15;75%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNE;7;77%;85%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;S;14;45%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny, but cold;3;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;6;1;E;9;52%;63%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, colder;-15;-23;Sunny, but very cold;-14;-19;ENE;12;70%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;10;SSW;18;70%;83%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;16;57%;26%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;22;A shower in spots;26;22;ENE;12;70%;70%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;WNW;8;67%;5%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Mostly sunny;25;8;WSW;9;34%;28%;10

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;27;13;Partly sunny;28;13;SW;9;49%;10%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;26;19;A shower or two;27;18;N;11;75%;78%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;16;12;Periods of rain;15;12;SSE;15;87%;94%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, snow;8;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;4;S;14;78%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Rain;8;1;NW;6;83%;88%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;11;Rain and drizzle;15;9;WSW;22;71%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;19;70%;65%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning snow squalls;-1;-8;Partial sunshine;-4;-15;W;21;78%;29%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in places;28;22;NE;8;58%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;-11;-12;A couple of squalls;-7;-12;NE;15;72%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;29;21;N;22;54%;0%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;Couple of t-storms;23;16;W;13;78%;63%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;-13;-18;Cloudy and very cold;-11;-15;ENE;17;76%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, mild;20;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;8;NNE;9;64%;41%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Not as cool;14;4;E;6;62%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;14;7;Sunny and nice;16;6;NNE;11;32%;5%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;ENE;9;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little rain;7;2;Showers of rain/snow;6;-6;E;9;53%;69%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Milder;12;4;Turning cloudy;13;9;SE;14;51%;85%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;9;2;Afternoon mist;8;1;NNW;11;79%;83%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;23;12;Sunny;20;13;SE;4;74%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;15;7;Partly sunny;20;13;S;12;64%;18%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-3;-22;Much colder;-14;-28;E;9;68%;38%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;6;2;Rain;5;3;SE;16;71%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and very cold;-7;-12;A snow shower;-5;-13;N;10;42%;45%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Sunshine;35;21;N;7;48%;13%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-12;-18;Cloudy and frigid;-14;-17;NE;17;69%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;-8;-14;Cloudy with flurries;-9;-16;NE;19;70%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;18;15;A little a.m. rain;22;17;NE;10;78%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;37;19;Warm with sunshine;36;18;WSW;9;46%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;1;Partly sunny, mild;12;0;E;3;61%;25%;4

