Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A shower or t-storm;88;77;SSW;9;81%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;84;70;Partial sunshine;85;69;NE;9;49%;26%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;59;43;Partly sunny;60;44;ESE;6;78%;38%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A shower or two;55;50;Clouds and sun;70;56;SSW;8;55%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, cold;33;19;Colder with some sun;27;17;E;19;39%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;23;5;Sunny and colder;14;-4;N;6;67%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;63;49;A little a.m. rain;59;50;WNW;5;77%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;27;15;Low clouds;25;-10;WNW;8;99%;41%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Afternoon showers;91;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;ENE;3;76%;72%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;59;50;Clouds breaking;57;39;NW;12;54%;27%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;76;67;A little rain;75;67;NE;13;69%;81%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and some clouds;69;51;Partly sunny;69;49;WNW;5;73%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;Showers around;89;74;ESE;6;74%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;90;60;Plenty of sun;90;62;ESE;8;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;67%;23%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Considerable clouds;42;36;Occasional rain;50;47;NNE;15;83%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;43;30;Partly sunny;48;28;NNW;9;43%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Quite cold with snow;25;17;A snow shower;24;3;W;7;68%;46%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;27;11;Some sun, very cold;22;11;E;10;35%;22%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;45;A little p.m. rain;68;48;S;5;69%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;82;65;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;7;62%;55%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A bit of snow;22;14;A snow shower;23;12;N;8;58%;49%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;30;16;Partly sunny;27;20;E;12;29%;10%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Snow;20;12;Snow tapering off;21;3;WSW;10;76%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;23;14;A snow shower;26;11;SE;6;49%;52%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;E;8;60%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;86;66;A shower or t-storm;86;66;ESE;5;47%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;60;42;Downpours, cooler;54;43;NW;13;84%;96%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;Mostly sunny;76;59;NE;6;33%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;74;60;Sunny and nice;75;62;SSE;15;65%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;80;64;NE;4;59%;30%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;7;63%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;58;46;A shower in spots;51;40;E;7;83%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;6;73%;75%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of squalls;25;17;A snow squall;24;20;ENE;19;51%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;73;64;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;NNE;8;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Showers/thunderstorm;64;62;Strong thunderstorms;69;44;WNW;7;80%;88%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm with some sun;95;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;94;78;ESE;9;72%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;86;62;Clouds and sun;87;62;N;5;50%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;49;25;A little snow;43;21;SE;6;52%;58%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;Hazy sun and warm;92;68;SSE;4;48%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;W;5;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow showers;38;25;A couple of squalls;31;23;E;21;75%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;Warmer with some sun;68;49;NNE;8;34%;6%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;63;57;Periods of rain;63;59;SW;14;75%;92%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;72;67;Cloudy and warmer;79;68;SSE;5;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;75;62;A shower or t-storm;78;63;ENE;6;74%;86%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Sunshine, pleasant;83;66;ESE;8;60%;9%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers, colder;6;-7;Sunshine and frigid;10;0;NE;10;75%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;77;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SE;6;65%;43%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;72;65;A morning shower;75;65;SSW;5;82%;43%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;73;ENE;18;60%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;Plenty of sun;95;64;SE;5;26%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;77;56;High clouds and warm;81;58;NNE;6;53%;27%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Bit of rain, snow;45;41;Occasional rain;49;26;NNW;13;84%;83%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;WNW;6;75%;77%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;N;10;39%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;71;56;Cloudy;79;57;NW;5;50%;55%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;57;37;Mostly cloudy;57;39;NNW;4;38%;64%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Partly sunny;90;68;WNW;7;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Clouds and sun, nice;73;53;SSW;6;71%;36%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;75;Sunny and summerlike;104;74;N;7;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold, p.m. snow;16;11;A little snow;18;14;NNE;8;64%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;73;A shower or two;85;72;NE;7;60%;70%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;87;73;A shower or t-storm;86;72;WSW;7;74%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;91;67;Hazy sunshine;94;69;SW;5;51%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing;92;75;Clouds and sunshine;94;76;N;4;66%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;39;A t-storm in spots;56;41;ESE;6;72%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;A shower or t-storm;88;79;SSW;6;74%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;69;Decreasing clouds;76;69;S;8;76%;42%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds, a shower;62;56;Occasional rain;61;55;SSW;12;88%;89%;1

London, United Kingdom;Snow showers;33;25;A snow shower;30;25;ENE;15;54%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Showers and t-storms;56;43;Cool with sunshine;60;48;SE;6;55%;28%;5

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;83;77;WSW;5;78%;55%;13

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;41;37;Periods of rain;53;47;SSW;9;76%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;88;81;ENE;7;73%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NE;5;73%;63%;12

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, less humid;85;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;E;8;60%;66%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;88;69;Sunny and windy;86;61;WSW;20;36%;58%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;51;Periods of sun;79;54;SSW;4;36%;29%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;83;71;A shower in spots;82;69;E;8;67%;48%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold;10;1;A little snow;7;1;ENE;13;75%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;E;12;70%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;62;Sunshine, pleasant;77;62;ENE;9;55%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and mild;45;34;Rain and drizzle;41;27;NNE;0;79%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and frigid;6;-6;Cloudy and very cold;5;-1;ENE;9;66%;29%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;100;70;Hot with hazy sun;96;70;SE;5;49%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;86;60;A t-storm in spots;86;62;NNE;9;46%;64%;13

New York, United States;Sunny and mild;55;40;Inc. clouds;56;42;SW;8;44%;18%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;44;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;SSE;6;66%;61%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, but cold;10;-12;Clearing;8;-1;ENE;9;79%;72%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;37;Occasional p.m. rain;59;50;ESE;4;51%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;19;6;Cloudy;15;4;N;9;56%;31%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and mild;46;31;Rain and drizzle;41;26;NNE;7;84%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;Showers around;85;78;NE;8;82%;79%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;70;NNW;10;60%;8%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NE;7;66%;36%;11

Paris, France;Very cold;30;18;Inc. clouds;31;27;E;13;22%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;73;61;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;SSE;10;42%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;77;Partly sunny;95;77;S;5;55%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;8;74%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Variable clouds;89;66;A shower in places;89;66;ENE;5;43%;73%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Quite cold;21;9;Partly sunny;21;9;E;7;37%;26%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and mild;52;32;A little p.m. rain;52;23;SE;6;61%;85%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;68;54;Showers around;67;54;SSE;9;64%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;50;Afternoon rain;69;57;SSW;15;65%;87%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;85;77;Downpours;85;77;ESE;6;78%;88%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;45;36;Low clouds;42;35;N;4;87%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;13;-3;Cloudy and very cold;10;-1;NE;9;75%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NNE;5;77%;85%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;S;9;45%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny, but cold;38;16;Clouds and sun, cold;44;34;E;5;52%;63%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, colder;5;-9;Sunny, but very cold;7;-2;ENE;7;70%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;51;SSW;11;70%;83%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;ENE;10;57%;26%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;80;72;A shower in spots;79;71;ENE;8;70%;70%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;WNW;5;67%;5%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;79;48;Mostly sunny;78;47;WSW;5;34%;28%;10

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;81;55;Partly sunny;82;56;SW;6;49%;10%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;80;67;A shower or two;80;65;N;7;75%;78%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;61;54;Periods of rain;60;53;SSE;9;87%;94%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, snow;46;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;39;S;8;78%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;49;37;Rain;46;34;NW;3;83%;88%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;52;Rain and drizzle;59;48;WSW;14;71%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NNE;12;70%;65%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning snow squalls;31;18;Partial sunshine;25;4;W;13;78%;29%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;72;A shower in places;82;71;NE;5;58%;55%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;13;11;A couple of squalls;19;10;NE;9;72%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;64;Mostly sunny;84;70;N;14;54%;0%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;81;60;Couple of t-storms;74;61;W;8;78%;63%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;9;0;Cloudy and very cold;12;6;ENE;10;76%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, mild;68;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;47;NNE;6;64%;41%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Not as cool;57;40;E;4;62%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;56;44;Sunny and nice;61;43;NNE;7;32%;5%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;68;52;ENE;5;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little rain;45;35;Showers of rain/snow;44;22;E;5;53%;69%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Milder;54;40;Turning cloudy;56;48;SE;9;51%;85%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;48;35;Afternoon mist;46;33;NNW;7;79%;83%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;74;53;Sunny;68;56;SE;3;74%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;58;45;Partly sunny;68;55;S;7;64%;18%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;26;-8;Much colder;6;-18;E;5;68%;38%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;43;36;Rain;42;37;SE;10;71%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and very cold;20;11;A snow shower;22;8;N;6;42%;45%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;79;69;Sunshine;95;70;N;4;48%;13%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;10;0;Cloudy and frigid;7;1;NE;11;69%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;18;7;Cloudy with flurries;15;4;NE;12;70%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;65;59;A little a.m. rain;72;62;NE;6;78%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;98;65;Warm with sunshine;96;65;WSW;6;46%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;51;33;Partly sunny, mild;54;32;E;2;61%;25%;4

