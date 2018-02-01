China uses ‘Big Data’ to arrest suspects in Xinjiang

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China uses a wide range of information gathered by software to detain suspects in Xinjiang, the western region inhabited by the Muslim Uighur.

Human Rights Watch said the authorities were using predictive software collecting data about travel, banking, phone connections and even health records to determine suspects ready for detention, according to a Reuters report Tuesday.

The use of ‘Big Data’ and the predictive policing were a blatant violation of privacy and led to arbitrary detention, the news agency quoted a Hong Kong-based Human Rights Watch researcher as saying.

Official comments said the program had been successful in catching petty thieves and officials disloyal to the Communist Party. It had been rolled out in other regions as well, but it was more thorough in Xinjiang because of an urge to crack down on long-term unrest in the region.

The system produces lists of suspects which are handed to the police, who often question the individuals within a day, Reuters reported. The listing of the suspects is based on a thorough review of surveillance cameras, identity card checks, phone and computer usage, and legal, banking and health records, according to the report.