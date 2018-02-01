Tour de Taiwan to pass through Taoyuan on March 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taoyuan will face a general rehearsal on March 6 for the Tour de Taiwan stage scheduled to cycle through the city on March 12, with traffic restrictions valid on both days.

The March 11-15 cycling race will pass through 10 of the city’s districts and enter the grounds of its Agriculture Fair as well, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday.

The itinerary will take the cyclists from the Taoyuan City Government building to the coastline and then back inland up to Jiaobanshan Park in the Fuxing District for a total distance of about 124 kilometers, the organizers said.

More than 200 participants from 23 teams and 30 countries are registered to take part, including six local champions, the city government said.

Traffic restrictions will be in force both on March 6 for the rehearsal and on March 12 for the real deal on specific parts of the itinerary between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., police said, asking motorists to pay attention to the event and choose alternative routes.

You can find information about the Tour de Taiwan and about the traffic changes at its website, http://www.tourdetaiwan.org.tw/index.aspx.