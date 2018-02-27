The Latest: Court reportedly approves ban on diesel cars

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on plans to impose a ban on diesel vehicles in German cities (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

German media are reporting that a court has ruled cities can impose driving bans on diesel cars to combat air pollution.

The ruling Tuesday could see millions of drivers forced to leave their cars at home on days when harmful emissions are particularly high.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig rejected an appeal brought by two German states against lower court decisions that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be considered.

Environmental campaigners had sued dozens of German cities, arguing that they have a duty to cut excessive air pollution to protect people's health.

Diesel cars emit nitrogen oxides, or NOx, that causes respiratory illnesses and thousands of premature deaths annually.

Officials say it would be difficult to enforce diesel bans.

___

9 a.m.

A German court is expected to rule Tuesday on whether cities can ban diesel cars to lower air pollution, a measure that could affect millions of drivers in the nation that invented the automobile.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig plans to announce its verdict at midday in an appeal brought by two German states against lower court rulings that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be considered.

Environmental campaigners had sued dozens of German cities, arguing that they have a duty to cut excessive air pollution to protect people's health.

Diesel cars emit nitrogen oxides, or NOx, that causes respiratory illnesses and thousands of premature deaths annually.

Officials say it would be difficult to enforce driving bans only on certain cars.