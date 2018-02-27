Trial begins for masterminds of Burkina Faso coup attempt

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The trial for 84 people accused of masterminding a 2015 coup attempt has begun in Burkina Faso.

Former presidential aides Gen. Gilbert Diendere and Gen. Djibril Bassole are among those facing a military tribunal. Hundreds of security forces were deployed around the court building.

Diendere briefly took power in the West African nation after the presidential guard staged a coup of the transitional government. He stepped down in the face of army-backed street protests and now faces life in prison for charges including conspiracy against the state, murder and beatings.

Bassole, who was foreign affairs minister under former President Blaise Compaore, is accused of treason.

Many of the others accused are former soldiers in the presidential guard.