Dubai closes case on Indian actress, calls death an accident

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai officials say investigators have closed the case into Indian actress Sridevi's death last weekend, calling it an accidental drowning.

Officials said on Tuesday that her family had been given permission to take her body back to India.

The state-run Dubai Media office tweeted that: "The case has now been closed."

The 54-year-old Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding. Police officials in Dubai have said the autopsy also revealed alcohol in her system.

Sridevi, who used only one name onscreen, was the most famous Bollywood actress of the 1980s and '90s, and was the first woman to get top billing in an industry then completely dominated by men.