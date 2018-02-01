Taiwan consumer optimism reaches 32-month high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The optimism of consumers about the economy over the next six months has reached a 32-month high, the Taiwan Economic Development Center at National Central University (NCU) said Tuesday.

Academics said the figures showed that the economy was heating up again, though not enough to qualify as widespread optimism.

The Consumer Confidence Index for February stood at 87.38, a slight drop of 0.31 from the previous month, but virtually entirely to be blamed on one factor, less confidence in the stock market, the Liberty Times reported. According to NCU, a sharp fall in global stocks was responsible for the sudden index drop.

Prospects for the national economy over the next six months rose to 82.85, its highest figure over the past 32 months, NCU said. Optimism over consumers’ own financial situation for the next six months reached 88.15, the highest level in 30 months.

Despite the positive signs, one could only use the term “optimism” if the overall Consumer Confidence Index reached 100, the NCU academics said. As a result, one could say that confidence had advanced about the next six months, but it was still too soon to speak of optimism, the Liberty Times concluded.