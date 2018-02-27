China defends detention for graft suspects as law-based

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese anti-graft official says a new regulation allowing the detention of corruption suspects for up to six months without charge is "based on rule of law."

The head of Beijing's anti-corruption watchdog body, Zhang Shuofu, on Tuesday said the rights of those in custody would be ensured, along with their living conditions and medical care.

The system was introduced last year to replace earlier powers wielded by Communist Party investigators that were seen as unregulated and prone to abuse.

In China, party members suspected of corruption are first investigated by the dreaded Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which has broad powers to restrict their movements and compel testimony.

President and party leader Xi Jinping has made cracking down on corruption a hallmark of his first five years in power.