Philippines deports 73 Chinese suspects for alleged telecom and internet fraud

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Philippine authorities have extradited 73 Chinese and Taiwanese phone and internet fraud suspects to Tianjin, China for further criminal investigation on Monday as reported by Philippines local media.

The Philippines Bureau of Investigation (BI) deported a total of 73 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals to China accompanied by members of Chinese police.

The suspects are said to have boarded a charter flight to Tianjin, China, according to Immigration Counselor Jaime Morente.

Morente confirmed the suspects were deported for being "undesirable aliens". He also mentioned that those deported are fugitives wanted for economic crimes by the Chinese authorities, GMA network reported.

The deportees are said to be among more than a hundred Chinese and Taiwanese nationals who were arrested in raids conducted by the joint operations between the BI and the Philippines National Police anti-cybercrime group in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur and Las Piñas City on January 13.

"The suspects pretended to be police officers, prosecutors and judges over calls they made to their prey in China who were often rich businessmen," said BI legal division chief Arvin Cesar Santos, according to the GMA network report.

He also mentioned that the suspects were arrested after the Chinese authority monitored some 100 internet protocol addresses in China coming from the Philippines.

The raid helped the authorities to seize some equipment the suspects used to scam people which included soundproof telephone cubicles, laptops, routers, cell phones, internet routers along with a list of their victims' names.

The BI Investigators said the suspects had entered the Philippines on visit visa and had not applied for any working permits.

Philippine authorities have blacklisted those who have been deported to prevent them from entering the Philippines again, and their passports have also been canceled by the Chinese authorities.

The Chinese and the Philippines police together have busted a total of six criminal hubs and detained about 151 Chinese and Taiwanese citizens in the Philippines since the beginning of last year.

The reports suggest that the deportees are suspects in 40 various cases with crimes committed in 10 provinces and cities in China.

Out of the 151, 73 have been deported, while the fate of the remaining 78 suspects still remains in the hands of the Philippines government.

