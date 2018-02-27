Conte is Italy's top choice for national coach

MILAN (AP) — Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is Italy's top choice as national coach.

Italian federation vice commissioner Alessandro Costacurta tells Gazzetta dello Sport, "I haven't chosen yet but I think Conte is the one who could do the best. I'll definitely talk with him in a couple of months."

Conte, whose future at Chelsea remains uncertain, already coached Italy to the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Championship before joining the London club.

Others being considered by Costacurta — who is in charge of selecting the coach — include Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti, and Claudio Ranieri.

Costacurta says of Conte, "He's already shown he knows how to be national team coach while the others haven't yet. That doesn't mean I wouldn't be happy with Mancini or with Ancelotti — although (Ancelotti) seems to have removed himself from consideration."

Gian Piero Ventura was fired in November after failing to qualify four-time champion Italy for the World Cup. Luigi Di Biagio was promoted from the under-21 squad as an interim replacement.

Italy plays friendlies against Argentina and England next month.