Singapore PM says his successor is likely an incumbent cabinet member

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his successor is most likely to be an incumbent cabinet member, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

Lee said in October he would be ready to step down in a couple of years, according to the Reuters report.

He said a new election could be called any time before early 2021, when the parliament’s current term ends, and that his successor was likely to emerge from the current cabinet, according to the Reuter report.

Potential successors whose names have been tossed around by Singapore media and political analysts include Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, cabinet member Chan Chun Sing, and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Lee said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he will reshuffle his cabinet after Singapore’s parliament recesses for a mid-term break. Singapore’s parliament will re-open in May.

“I will reshuffle the Cabinet after Parliament prorogues, to give the younger members more exposure and responsibility. This way, my successor will be supported by a stronger and more experienced team, committed to leading Singapore to a better and brighter future,” Lee said.