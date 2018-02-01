Taiwan’s HTC presents Vive Reality concept at MWC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Vive Reality concept is a combination of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, 5G and Artificial Intelligence, said HTC Corp. Chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Taiwanese businesswoman was one of the keynote speakers at a roundtable about “Creating Better Content and Media” at the event.

She described Vive as a technology designed for people with people at its core, the Liberty Times reported. It would create practical examples of changes in medicine, health and learning, Wang said.

The 5G technology would open up even more possibilities, with an immediate supply of AR and VR content, with AI understanding the consumer’s needs.

Vive Reality was not only a combination of all those technologies, but would also reveal how humans could interact with VR and AR, with the duty of using those new domains to create an even better future for the next generations, the Liberty Times quoted Wang as saying.

The Mobile World Congress lasts from February 26 to March 1. Other speakers at Wang’s roundtable included CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, BT Group CEO Gavin Patterson and Atrium TV founder Jeremy Fox.