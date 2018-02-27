Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms on Taiwan's Alishan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over 80 percent of the Kawazu-zakura cherry (河津櫻) and other cherry trees are in bloom in the Alishan National Scenic Area, while the Yaezakura cherry (八重櫻, double cherry) trees are in full bloom on Alishan Highway in the area of Mituo Temple, reported CNA on Sunday (Feb. 25).

Lai Lung-hui (賴龍輝), Director of the Alishan Work Station in the Forest Service's Chiayi Forest Management Office told CNA that the Alishan Flower Festival does not start until March, however the Taiwan cherry (緋寒櫻), Kuril cherry (唐實櫻) and Kawazu-zakura cherry (河津櫻) trees are all in bloom in the Alishan National Scenic Area. In particular, over a dozen Kawazu-zakura cherry trees at the Alishan Work Station are blooming, with about eight already peaking.

Mituo Temple (彌陀禪寺), which is located in Fanlu Township's Gongtian Village in Chiayi County, is a site along Alishan Highway where cherry blossoms are currently blooming. The area presents a great backdrop for photos of the cherry blossoms with mountains in every direction, many of which are partially shrouded in clouds.

Mituo Temple is located at the 7.5 kilometer mark of Route 130, which can be reached from the 39.5 kilometer or 57.2 kilometer mark of the Alishan Highway. However, the road in these areas is very steep and narrow with continuous bends, therefore motorists are advised to drive cautiously in the area.



Tourist take photos of Yaezakura cherry near Mituo Temple. (CNA image)



Tourist take photos of cherry trees at Alishan National Scenic Area. (CNA image)