Prosecutors seek detention of the builder of the collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Hualien prosecutors on Tuesday morning applied to Hualien District Court for permission to detain the builder of the collapsed Yun Men Tsui Ti building (雲門翠堤), where 14 people died as a result of the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that struck Hualien on February 6.

Prosecutors made the decision to apply for approval to detain Liu Chien-min (劉健民), who is the owner of the construction company that built the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, an architect surnamed Yu who is responsible for designing the building and supervising the construction, a civil engineer surnamed Chen who did the structure computation for the building, as well as the owner of the Beauty Stay Hotel (漂亮生活旅店) surnamed Wang and A-Kuan Hot Pot Restaurant (阿官火鍋) owner surnamed Chen. Both owners are suspected of changing the building’s structure to make more room for their businesses.

Hualien prosecutors said that builder Liu is not a professional civil engineer but hired workers to build the building and he himself supervised the construction of the building without due care, which caused the structure of the completed building to have much lower earthquake resistance and consequently caused the building to collapse within eight seconds after the earthquake struck.

Prosecutors said they applied to the court for permission to detain Liu because he had been beating around the bush in an attempt to shirk his responsibility in the incident and that he could collude with other accomplices and witnesses.

The architect, the hot pot restaurant owner and the hotel owner were released on bail pending further hearings.