Boy in China gets stuck after urinating on elevator buttons

A young lad from Chongqing in Southwest China got stuck in an elevator and became a victim of his own prank after he urinated on the elevator buttons causing the elevator to malfunction and ultimately trap himself inside.

He was later rescued by the maintenance team and was not injured in anyway.

According to the video captured in the elevator CCTV, the boy appears to enter the elevator alone on Friday (Feb. 23) and as soon as he enters he unzips his pants and starts to urinate on the elevator buttons.

After he is done urinating he zips his pants and is ready to leave the elevator, but when the elevator reaches his desired floor, the door malfunctions and lights flicker on and off before turning pitch dark.

The boy appeared restless and distressed while the elevator malfunctioned.

China's Ministry of Public Security released the CCTV footage on the popular Chinese Sina Weibo microblog and captioned it with, "Please educate, and take good care of your children!”.

The footage shared via the country's Beijing News has been reportedly viewed over 12 million times, and the boy has received much backlash.

Some commentators argued the boy's family must pay for the repair of the broken elevator, while some laughed at the boy's silliness, calling it "admirable" that he could pee that high.

