After toilet paper hike, prices for many other products set to rise in Taiwan: Professor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Taiwanese consumers make panic purchases of toilet paper in anticipation of a major price hike, a Taiwanese professor says that the underlying causes of the toilet tissue price spike will affect many other consumer goods as well.

After toilet paper brands on Friday (Feb. 23) announced that there would be a 10 to 30 percent price hike starting in mid-March, word quickly spread to consumers and panic buying soon set in across Taiwan, with many shops reporting empty shelves by Sunday.

Within just three days, more than 5 million packages of toilet paper had been purchased, representing a sales volume 20 times the normal rate, reported TVBS. Many customers have resorted to grabbing as many packages as they can possibly carry, resulting in large stockpiles in their homes and leading to resentment by those who encounter empty shelves in countless stores and shops across Taiwan.

Wang Sheng-yang (王升陽), vice president of Forestry Department of National Chung Hsing University (NCHU) and vice president of Agricultural Material Institute, told UDN that the price of toilet paper is just the beginning and it will soon be followed by increases for the price of wet wipes, craft paper, copy paper, and thermal paper. Wang said that as the price of wood pulp goes up, the price for furniture and interior wooden decorations will also go up.

Wang blamed the government for not supporting the domestic forestry industry saying, "The higher prices are a consequence of the long-term neglect of the forestry industry by the government."

Due to production disruptions in Brazil and forest fires in Canada, the global cost of short fiber pulp, which is used to produce toilet paper, has risen from US$650 per ton on average to US$800 as of February, according to the the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Wang said that domestic production of wood is only at 0.5 percent, while Japan, also a resource-poor, island nation, set a target of increasing from 27.8 percent of wood being domestically produced in 2009 to 50 percent in 2019.

Wang says that he advocates the full use of renewable forest resources, bu this does not mean he does not love trees. Wang says he loves forests and trees like most conservationists, but from a "carbon footprint" point of view, the transport of one cubic meter of wood from North America to Taiwan will generate 50 kilograms of carbon emissions.

He says that Taiwan imports 6 million cubic meters of timber every year, leading to a vast increase in carbon emissions. Wang believes that Taiwan has 400,000 hectares of commercial forests, even if disputed areas are taken out of the equation, he says that still leaves at least 200,000 hectares.

Wang believes that such large tracts of land could be harvested and then replanted for future harvests. Following prescribed forestry operations could eventually help meet a large part of Taiwan's paper needs, said Wang.