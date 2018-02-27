Taiwan to provide free surgery to two-year-old burn victim from Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to reports by the Central News Agency, a two-year-old girl from Myanmar arrived in Taiwan with her mother earlier this month after Taiwan's Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital promised to provide free surgery and medical care for the burns victim. The surgery will take place sometime next week.

In November last year, the Taiwan Christian International Holistic Care Missionary Association held a volunteer medical tour in the historic town of Bagan in central Myanmar during which the mother, named Phyu Pyar, and her daughter met with Taiwanese doctors and asked for help.

The little girl who could barely walk suffered severe burns on both her feet after she accidentally stepped on piles of burned leaves. The injuries caused her feet to be deformed as the family did not have the finances to seek proper medical treatment.

The mother said she traveled 90 minutes to find the Taiwanese volunteer medical group with her daughter after she heard from her friends about the visit, according to CNA.

When she heard about the volunteer medical group and Taiwanese doctors in her city she used that opportunity to find help for her daughter and was successful after Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital promised to cover the entire surgery fee which would be about NT$750,000 (US$25,651).

Chuang Shiow-shuh (莊秀樹), the doctor who is expected to perform the surgery, said the procedure would require removal of scars from the girl’s feet and then replacing them with fresh skin from other parts of her body, which is a rather lengthy process, as reported by CNA.

"This is a relatively big surgery but our team expects to solve the little girl's problem once and for all and if all goes well she should be back on her feet in three weeks," he said.