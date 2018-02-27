Taichung in central Taiwan dubbed among top three trending destinations for tour groups and families

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung in central Taiwan has been named one of the top three destinations in 2018 to grow in popularity with travelers this year along with Cebu in the Philippines and Sapporo in Japan by HomeAway, an Austin, Texas-based vacation rental platform.

HomeAway Asia 2018 Trend Report unveiled the hot spots among people traveling in groups or as a family in 2017, and predicted top trending destinations which are set to grow in popularity in 2018. Osaka and Kyoto in Japan and Hong Kong were the top three destinations in 2017, while Taichung, Cebu, and Sapporo are dubbed up-and-coming travel destinations for 2018.



Taichung offers quieter scenic alternatives compared to Taipei, with a wide range of affordable food choices and amazing shopping districts, and tourists are slowly flocking to the central city, according to the report.

As the only city in Taiwan to be included in HomeAway's top 100 city destination rankings, Taichung City government said that it will try its best to make Taichung a more travel-friendly city and encourage more international travelers to use Taichung International Airport for their sightseeing trips in Taiwan.