Shifting alliances as Pakistan manages relationship with US

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is navigating its troubled relationship with the United States and scrambling to avoid being blacklisted for doing too little to stop terror funding.

Meanwhile, regional alliances are shifting and analysts ponder whether a cozier relationship with countries like Russia will complicate efforts to plot a path to peace in neighboring Afghanistan.

Analysts say Russia is motivated by fears of a growing presence of Islamic State militants in neighboring Afghanistan and has warmed up to Pakistan as well as to Taliban insurgents battling IS' upstart affiliate known as Khorasan Province.

For some, Russia's cozying up to Pakistan is a bit of a "poke in the eye" to the U.S., still embroiled in the Afghan conflict, now in its 17th year — Washington's longest war, costing more than $122 billion.