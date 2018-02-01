End of China term limits sends chilling message to Taiwan, Hong Kong: Freedom House

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – If China’s plans to abolish term limits for its leader Xi Jinping (習近平) go through, they will sound a chilling message to democracy in Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to watchdog organization Freedom House.

China’s communist leadership announced plans to amend the Constitution and allow presidents to serve more than two consecutive terms, in effect setting the stage for Xi to govern indefinitely.

Freedom House President Michael Abramowitz issued a statement Monday saying the Chinese plan ended hopes that the country would one day liberalize.

“The decision sends a chilling message to democratic voices in Hong Kong and to Taiwan, both of which have come under intense pressure from Beijing,” Abramowitz wrote.

China was accelerating its “drive to create a new world order in which democratic institutions and norms play little or no role.”

The Freedom House president added that China’s plan to do away with the term limits ended the view held by many in the United States that as the communist country’s economy and power grew, a transition in the direction of democracy was inevitable.