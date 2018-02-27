Flyers beat Canadiens 1-0 in shootout for 6th straight win

MONTREAL (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Monday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Petr Mrazek, making his third straight start for Philadelphia, stopped 28 shots in his fourth shutout this season. Mrazek is 3-0-0 since being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 19.

Philadelphia moved into the top spot in the Metropolitan Division over Washington, which lost at Columbus. The Flyers have earned points in 12 straight games (10-0-2).

Backup goalie Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves for Montreal, which has lost eight of nine.

Both teams scored one goal after five shootout rounds before Couturier beat Lindgren in the sixth.

The Canadiens have been shut out nine times this year, tying a franchise record.

The Flyers had a few chances to win before the shootout.

Travis Konecny hit the post in overtime before Lindgren robbed captain Claude Giroux on the doorstep with 20 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The Flyers also failed to capitalize on a power play late in the third period.

These teams met six days ago, with Philadelphia coming out on top 3-2 in overtime. Montreal's Carey Price suffered a concussion in that game when he took a shot to the mask.

Lindgren, in his 12th NHL game, did what he could to prevent another loss.

The 24-year-old saved a shot by Couturier with his mask late in the first period. In the second, Oskar Lindblom charged hard to the net but Lindgren stood his ground to keep the shot out.

Lindgren set the tone for the third period with a toe save on Konecny's wrist shot.

NOTES: The Canadiens and Flyers were relatively quiet before Monday's NHL trade deadline. Montreal shipped defenseman Joe Morrow to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 fourth-round pick. They also picked up blue-liner Mike Reilly from the Minnesota Wild for a 2019 fifth-rounder. ... Philadelphia's only move at the deadline was claiming Johnny Oduya off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. ... The Flyers had lost six consecutive games in Montreal (0-4-2) before Monday. ... Philly's last regulation loss was Feb. 1. ... Montreal has earned points in four straight games (2-0-2).

