Malaysian rapper Namewee released after arrest for insulting Islam with Lunar New Year video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) was released yesterday (Feb. 27) after being arrested on Feb. 22 for insulting Islam in the Muslim-majority country with a Lunar New Year video titled "Like a Dog," which featured people in dog costumes making sexually suggestive movements, reported TODAY.

In the video, which was released on Feb. 10 and now has over 1 million views, Namewee introduces the way that people express the way a dog barks in many languages across the world, such as "woof woof" in English, "mari mari" in Malaysian, "wang wang" in Chinese, "wang 的啦 wang 的啦" in a Taiwanese indigenous language, etc... Controversially, behind Namewee are dancers in black costumes with rubber dog masks who frequently simulate sexual acts behind him at various points in the video and even on him at the end.

Muslim Malaysian groups complained to authorities about the suggestive moves and their impression that the video was performed in front of a mosque while depicting an animal that is considered impure by Islam. In a YouTube video released on Feb. 16, Namewee explained that the building in the background was not a mosque, but rather the prime minister's office and that he had "no intention of disrespecting any religion or race."

Nevertheless, Namewee was arrested on Feb. 22 for "hurting religious feelings and transmitting offensive communications," reported SBS News.

After being detained for four days, Namewee was released on police bail at 1 p.m. at Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, reported The Star.

Namewee's fate is uncertain as the Attorney-General's Chambers has yet to weigh in on the matter. He could face up to five years in jail for violating Section 298a of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, according to TODAY.