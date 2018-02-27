|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|63
|43
|17
|3
|89
|227
|170
|Toronto
|65
|39
|20
|6
|84
|216
|182
|Boston
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|195
|150
|Washington
|63
|35
|21
|7
|77
|195
|189
|Philadelphia
|62
|33
|19
|10
|76
|188
|178
|Pittsburgh
|63
|36
|23
|4
|76
|206
|187
|New Jersey
|62
|32
|22
|8
|72
|185
|188
|Columbus
|63
|32
|26
|5
|69
|168
|175
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|29
|27
|7
|65
|207
|225
|Carolina
|62
|27
|25
|10
|64
|164
|189
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|175
|193
|Detroit
|62
|26
|26
|10
|62
|165
|183
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|27
|30
|6
|60
|177
|201
|Montreal
|61
|23
|29
|9
|55
|157
|193
|Ottawa
|61
|21
|30
|10
|52
|166
|216
|Buffalo
|63
|19
|33
|11
|49
|151
|206
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|61
|41
|16
|4
|86
|215
|166
|Nashville
|61
|38
|14
|9
|85
|196
|155
|Winnipeg
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|208
|164
|Minnesota
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|188
|174
|San Jose
|63
|33
|21
|9
|75
|182
|176
|Dallas
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|184
|164
|Anaheim
|64
|31
|21
|12
|74
|176
|178
|Calgary
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|182
|185
|St. Louis
|63
|34
|25
|4
|72
|173
|164
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|24
|5
|71
|177
|155
|Colorado
|61
|32
|24
|5
|69
|187
|185
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|178
|179
|Edmonton
|62
|27
|31
|4
|58
|177
|204
|Vancouver
|62
|24
|31
|7
|55
|167
|201
|Arizona
|62
|18
|34
|10
|46
|148
|205
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville 4, St. Louis 0
Buffalo 4, Boston 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Minnesota 3, San Jose 2, OT
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5, SO
Vancouver 3, Arizona 1
|Monday's Games
Columbus 5, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.