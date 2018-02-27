North Korean delegation returns home after Olympics outreach

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics has left South Korea after a visit where the former general suspected of masterminding deadly 2010 military attacks on the South told Seoul officials the North is willing to talk with Washington.

The delegation's return home Tuesday completes North Korea's diplomatic outreach to the South during the Pyeongchang Olympics that was seen as an attempt to break out from the isolation and pressure North Korea faces over its nuclear program.

Seoul's decision to allow Kim Yong Chol to visit trigged controversy. Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Olympic Stadium, holding signs like "Killer Kim Yong Chol go to hell," while Kim attended Sunday's closing ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.