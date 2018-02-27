All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 63 43 17 3 89 227 170 Toronto 65 39 20 6 84 216 182 Boston 60 37 15 8 82 195 150 Philadelphia 63 34 19 10 78 189 178 Washington 63 35 21 7 77 195 189 Pittsburgh 63 36 23 4 76 206 187 New Jersey 62 32 22 8 72 185 188 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 N.Y. Islanders 63 29 27 7 65 207 225 Carolina 62 27 25 10 64 164 189 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 175 193 Detroit 62 26 26 10 62 165 183 N.Y. Rangers 63 27 30 6 60 177 201 Montreal 62 23 29 10 56 157 194 Ottawa 61 21 30 10 52 166 216 Buffalo 63 19 33 11 49 151 206 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 61 41 16 4 86 215 166 Nashville 61 38 14 9 85 196 155 Winnipeg 62 37 16 9 83 208 164 Minnesota 62 35 20 7 77 188 174 San Jose 63 33 21 9 75 182 176 Dallas 62 35 23 4 74 184 164 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 St. Louis 63 34 25 4 72 173 164 Los Angeles 62 33 24 5 71 177 155 Colorado 61 32 24 5 69 187 185 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 Edmonton 62 27 31 4 58 177 204 Vancouver 62 24 31 7 55 167 201 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 4, St. Louis 0

Buffalo 4, Boston 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2, OT

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5, SO

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0, SO

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.