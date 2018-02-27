Protester injured in fight against military pension reform

Taipei, Feb. 27 -- A retired colonel was seriously injured when he fell while climbing a legislative building early Tuesday morning in a protest against the government's plan to cut pensions for retired military personnel.



Miu Te-sheng (繆德生), 62, hit his head on the ground as he fell and suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.



He was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital at 7:19 a.m., and the hospital later confirmed he was resuscitated at 8:30 a.m.



Several dozens of people stormed into the Legislature at around 6 a.m., ahead of the opening of the legislative session in which Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is to deliver his policy address and take questions from lawmakers on the floor.



The government has listed a proposed plan for adjusting military pensions as one of its priority bills to be pushed through in the legislative session from February to June.



Another protester, retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), fainted during clashes with the police and was also sent to the hospital for a checkup.



According to Wu, Miu is being treated in an intensive care unit.