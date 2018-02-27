Rodriguez allows unearned run in second Phillies outing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Rodriguez allowed an unearned run and one hit over one inning in his second outing as he bids to win a spot in the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen.

Rodriguez, who agreed to a minor league contract in January, walked one and struck out one Monday night in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

After Rodriguez got two quick outs in the fifth, Brandon Drury walked, Billy McKinney reached on first baseman Matt McBride's error and Tyler Wade hit an RBI single.

Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning Friday against Toronto.

A six-time All-Star closer, K-Rod ranks fourth on the career list with 437 saves, including a season-record 62 in 2008 for the Los Angeles Angels. But the 36-year-old right-hander is coming off his worst season in the majors. He had a 7.82 ERA in 28 appearances with Detroit in 2017, when he made his last appearance June 22.

He appears to be imparting his veteran knowledge on a young team.

"I don't think I went to Wal-Mart and bought 900 appearances and 437 saves," an anonymous sign said in Phillies clubhouse Sunday.

