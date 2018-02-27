Ministry of Culture launches Taiwan-Japan drama series

A Taiwan-Japan drama produced for TV markets throughout Asia was recently launched by the Ministry of Culture as part of government efforts to boost cultural interactions and understanding between the two nations.



“Fusulina of Remember” explores the centuries-old relationship between Taiwan and Japan within the framework of a heartwarming story integrating respective aesthetics, cultures and societies. It was filmed entirely on location in Japan and stars Taiwan and Japanese actors.



Part of the Broadband TV Production project overseen by the MOC’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, the series is set to air in Japan and started streaming earlier this month on a specially developed app. The platform allows viewers to watch the drama from the perspective of a main character, as well as switch between functions like information searching and shopping.



BAMID Director Hsu Yi-chun said the interactive app forges fresh fields for Taiwan dramas in the global market while offering viewers an innovative way to enjoy high-quality programming. The combination of audiovisual content with technology turns a new page in Taiwan-Japan cultural exchanges and commercial partnerships, she added.



According to Hsu, the MOC is upgrading the local TV drama industry through a variety of policies aimed at expanding finance and investment programs, as well as spurring audience interest through the production of original content with Taiwan characteristics.



Such undertakings along with initiatives like “Fusulina of Remember” are expected to help ensure the long-term competitiveness of Taiwan dramas and create new international broadcasting opportunities, Hsu said.