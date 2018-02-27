China shares set to open higher after US, early Asia gains

HONG KONG (AP) — A strong finish on Wall Street and early gains by Asian shares bode well for Chinese stocks on Tuesday, although lingering uncertainty over the removal of term limits for China's President Xi Jinping could weigh on investor sentiment.

CHINA SCORE: Hang Seng futures pointed to a higher open for the Hong Kong index, which on Monday ended 0.7 percent higher while the Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.2 percent.

REST OF WORLD: Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 6,074.00. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced nearly 1 percent to 22,367.71 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 percent to 2,466.64. Major U.S. indexes had a strong finish. The Standard & Poor's 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq all rose more than 1 percent.

NO LIMITS: Investors will continue to mull the implications of the decision by China's Communist Party to scrap presidential term limits, ensuring party chief Xi Jinping remains head of state indefinitely and setting the stage for him to become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Markets appeared to welcome the news, with some analysts speculating it could make it easier for him to push through economic reforms. But others wondered whether it would mean less incentive to make those changes.

BEIJING DELEGATION: Xi's top economic adviser, Liu He, is traveling to Washington to hold talks with American officials. China's Foreign Ministry gave no details about the six-day trip that begins Tuesday, which comes amid rising tensions over trade, technology and other issues.

DATA SCHEDULE: Hong Kong's stock exchange operator is due to release earnings on Wednesday. On the same day, a Chinese industry group is set to issue its latest monthly manufacturing survey.