BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/27 08:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Colon 1, Gimnasia 0

Friday's Matches

Huracan 1, Estudiantes 0

Olimpo 2, Arsenal 1

Saturday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 1, Racing Club 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Patronato Parana 0

Lanus 1, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, River Plate 0

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 0, Tigre 0

CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Belgrano 1

Independiente 1, Banfield 0

Boca Juniors 4, San Martin 2

Santa Fe 1, Colon 1

Monday's Matches

Newell's 0, Temperley 0

Talleres 2, Argentinos Jrs 0