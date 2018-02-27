WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ARSENAL-DESPERATE TIMES

It's the Europa League or bust for Arsenal. The competition that Arsene Wenger has treated virtually as an afterthought this season could end up being his savior, a sign of how desperate things have become for the increasingly beleaguered Arsenal manager. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOC--ON SOCCER-PEP'S POLITICS

Pep Guardiola has been charged by the English FA for wearing at games a yellow ribbon in support of Catalonia independence, in breach of rules against political messages. Guardiola freely speaks his mind about it, but has little to say about the Manchester City owners from the United Arab Emirates, where human rights abuses are common. By Rob Harris. SENT: 960 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP-OVERHAUL

The Davis Cup could be transformed into a one-week, one-location, 18-nation World Cup of Tennis in a major overhaul aimed at attracting the best men's players. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photo.

SOC--PSG-NEYMAR INJURY

PARIS — Neymar is doubtful for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against Real Madrid next week after tests show he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with a sprained ankle. PSG don't say how long he will be sidelined. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — More than 27,000 fans stay away as Augsburg holds Borussia Dortmund to 1-1 in the second of the Bundesliga's unpopular Monday night games. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Napoli routs Cagliari 5-0 to open up 4-point lead over Juve. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Real Betis boosts European hopes with 2-0 win at Levante. SENT: 150 words.

SOC--WCUP 2014-CORRUPTION

SAO PAULO — Brazil federal police believe a 2014 World Cup stadium in the city of Salvador was overpriced by more than $130 million, and those funds were diverted to political campaigns. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 200 words.

GLF--US OPEN-PLAYOFF

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — The U.S. Open is changing to a two-hole aggregate playoff, the last of the four majors to do away with an 18-hole playoff. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-BUFFON

ROME — The international career of 40-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may not be over after all. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Daniel Ricciardo makes a promising start to Formula One's preseason by driving his Red Bull to the fastest time and the most laps on the track near Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 490 words, photos.

Other stories:

— RGU--SCOTLAND-WILSON — Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson cited for eye gouging. SENT: 80 words.

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-CROCKETT RETIRING — All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett retiring at end of season. SENT: 140 words.

— SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-CARRASCO-GAITAN — Atletico says Carrasco and Gaitan joining Chinese club. SENT: 70 words, photo.

— TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS — Bautista Agut ends losing run to reach Dubai 2nd round. SENT: 160 words, photos.

